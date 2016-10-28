Chairperson of Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission H. Kantharaj has said that the caste census report will be submitted to the State government within a month.

After inaugurating the Backward Classes Cell on the premises of Tumkur University in Tumakuru city on Friday, he told reporters that the facts and figures got from the districts have been consolidated. The report is neither in favour of any caste nor against any caste or community but the exact picture of the socio-economic and educational status of the different castes and community of the State.

Chief Minister's Media Advisor Dinesh Amin Mattu and Vice-Chancellor of Tumkur University A.H. Raja Sab were among those present.