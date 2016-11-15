Aged women, who could not stand for long in queue in front of a bank, taking a break in Vijayapura on Monday.

‘I need money in small denominations such as Rs. 100 and Rs. 50’

Mohammad Hanif Dhalayat, owner of tyre puncture repair shop, came out of bank with money after standing in queue for over three hours here on Monday, yet the smile on his face was missing.

Looking at the Rs. 4,000 in cash (two notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination), Mr. Dhalayat felt that his long wait had not given him any relief.

“I am a poor man and I need money in small denominations such as Rs. 100 or Rs. 50 for my daily expenditure. This is of little use as I can’t buy vegetables or groceries because no one has change for these high denomination notes,” he said. Every common man who returned from his bank with cash echoed this.

They said that they had notes in Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination but they could not use them because they have demonetised. And, now, they are in no position to even use valid tender because of its high value. “For the common people, demonetisation has come as big nightmare,” Mr. Dhalayat said.

The banks too expressed their helplessness in dispensing with Rs. 100 notes as they have acute shortage of smaller denomination money.

While on the one hand people are finding it hard to get change for their Rs. 2,000 notes, some who have large sums Rs. 100 notes are reportedly exploiting the situation by charging commission for exchanging notes of higher denomination.

Mohan Kulkarni, a grape farmer, said that one of his relatives was in urgent need of money. As he had Rs. 1 lakh in Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination, he met a local moneylender who offered to exchange it at 20 per cent commission.

“So my relative paid Rs. 1 lakh in cash to the moneylender and got Rs. 80,000. This is how some people are exploiting the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the woes of people still continued as they stood in long queues outside banks either to deposit old notes or to collect new ones.

The ATMs were running out of cash quickly as they were dispensing only Rs. 100 notes.