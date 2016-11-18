Srinivas Murthy, who runs a roadside canteen near the bus stand has scheduled his daughter’s marriage on November 21. He earns a few hundred rupees every day in his eatery run only in the evening. He had kept Rs.3.5 lakh, collected from different sources including loan, in cash at his residence. “I haven’t paid money to either hall, food contractor or the flower decorator. Now I can’t pay them the old Rs. 500 or Rs. 1,000 notes,” he said. He has told everyone that he cannot make any advance payments. “I will divide cash and deposit it in three different accounts of my family members. And transfer the amount through cheques,” he said.

Small expenses like paying the priest or flowers, will be a problem. “I may require about Rs. 30,000-40,000 for these. I have been keeping whatever I earn in the canteen separately. I am not using it for daily expenses,” he said.