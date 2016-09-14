With an aim to capture rural market the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (CAMPCO) Ltd. released a new chocolate product ‘Dark Tan’ here on Wednesday.

P. Chowdappa, Director, Central Plantation and Crops Research Institute (CPCRI), Kasaragod, Kerala, who released the product, said that ‘Dark Tan’ would not melt in high temperature as it is made from natural cocoa powder and vegetable fat. If cocoa butter or fat was used in manufacturing chocolate, the end product would have to be stored under cold condition in refrigerator. Since vegetable fat is used, there is no need of refrigeration. Hence, ‘Dark Tan’ can be stored in houses in villages during summer also.

He said cocoa can be cultivated as an inter-crop in arecanut, coconut and oil palm plantations and did not require additional irrigation facility.

S R Satishchandra, president, CAMPCO, was present.