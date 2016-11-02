Spreading the word:Minister for Public Works H.C. Mahadevappa flagging off the health awareness campaign in Mysuru on Tuesday.

The Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Karnataka, has launched Arogya Abhiyana, a campaign to spread awareness about the health schemes offered by the government.

The Arogya Abhiyana was flagged off by Minister for Public Works H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district.

Over the next one-and-half months, the department in association with the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust, a special purpose vehicle established under the aegis of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, will hold various programmes, including street plays and singing by troupes, in 186 villages spread across Hunsur, Mysuru, K.R. Nagar and Periyapatna taluks.

The programmes will educate the public about the health schemes, including the ones offered to the poor and weaker sections as well as people above poverty line (APL).

An official statement cited Vajpayee Arogyashree health scheme for below poverty line (BPL) families, Rajiv Arogya Bhagya scheme for APL families, Mukhyamantrigala Santwana Harish scheme to provide trauma care for road accident victims within the golden hour, and Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana, a cashless health insurance cover to BPL families, among the health schemes of the government.

Schedule

The campaign will first begin in Hunsur taluk, where 76 villages will be covered from November 1 to 6 before holding a camp in Hunsur on November 7. Next, 31 villages in K.R. Nagar taluk will be covered from November 14 to 20 followed by a camp on November 21.

The campaign will next move to Mysuru taluk, where 30 villages will be covered from November 28 to December 4 to be followed by a camp on December 5. Finally, the campaign will cover 49 villages of Periyapatna taluk from December 12 to 18 and hold a camp on December 19.