“It is the responsibility of each one of us to spread awareness about the initiatives of the State government in the field of health and family welfare,” Eshwar Khandre, Minister for Municipalities, Local Bodies, and Public Enterprises, and district in-charge, said in Bhalki on Sunday.

He was speaking after flagging off a bus to create awareness about the government programmes aimed at improving the health of individuals.

“Health for all is a package of several services offered by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. There are programmes for all age groups from pregnant woman, young children, teenagers and the elderly. They can succeed only if the public involves in them like they did in polio eradication programme,” the Minister said.

The bus with a built-in platform for folk artistes to perform plays and songs will move along villages and spread awareness about programmes.

“They will speak to the people about how to avail themselves of the benefits of various programmes,” District Health and Family Welfare officer M.A. Jabbar said.