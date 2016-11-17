Kanakadasa jayanti celebrations in Kolar

Health and Family Welfare and district in-charge Minister K.R. Ramesh Kumar has underlined the need for adopting the ideals of great personalities such as Kanakadasa in life.

Addressing the Kanakadasa jayanti celebrations organised jointly by the district administration, zilla panchayat, and Backward Classes Welfare Department at Kanaka Mandira here on Thursday, he said casteism, untouchability and other evils afflicting society could be eradicated only if people honestly followed the teachings of social reformers. “Confining such great people to particular caste and religion is a mockery”, he opined.

MLA Varthur Prakash presided over the function. Zilla Panchayat president Geetha, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Thrilokchandra, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B.B. Kaveri, and Superintendent of Police Divya Gopinath were present.

A procession of tableaus was taken up in the town preceding the function.