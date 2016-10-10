N.H. Konaraddi, MLA from Navalgund, which is the epicentre of the year-long agitation over Mahadayi row, has urged the Chief Minister to convene an all-party meeting and also a special legislature session over the Mahadayi issue before he proceeds to attend the meeting of Chief Ministers of the three riparian States on October 21.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, Mr. Konaraddi said that it was a welcome move that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had convened the meeting on October 21 in the wake of the tribunal suggesting dialogue.

“However, there are several technical and legal issues on which the State has to take a stand. So, Mr. Siddaramaiah should convene a meeting prior to attending the meeting of Chief Ministers. He should also take steps to convene a special legislature session on the issue to present before the House the government’s stand on the issue. All these should happen before October 21,” he said.

Mr. Konaraddi said that either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharati should chair the meeting on October 21. He said that a meeting of representatives of all organisations which are involved in the agitation over Mahadayi and Kalasa Banduri Nala issue would be held at the Circuit House in Hubballi on October 11.