Lease period is for 33 years, says Minister Jayachandra

The State Cabinet has allotted a 40,410 sq. ft of plot belonging to the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to Janata Dal (Secular) to construct its head office in Bengaluru.

The land is located on Platform Road in Seshadripuram near Krishna Flour Mills and falls in BBMP ward number 95. The land was granted for 33 years of lease period for a monthly rent of Rs. 12,000 and it would come into effect from March 3, 2010.

JD(S) national president and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the new party office in March 2015.

No quota in KPSC panel

There is no gender or caste reservation in the constitution of the interview board of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), which would conduct interview while recruiting candidates for various gazetted posts in the State government.

A meeting of the State Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday decided to limit the number of interview board to four members. Earlier, there were five members.

Addressing presspersons on the Cabinet decisions, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra said two members of the KPSC and two experts from outside/retired professors of universities would form the interview panel. There was no gender or caste consideration while selecting members of the board. Members would be selected purely on merit, he said.

Following discrepancies in the allotment of marks during interviews by the KPSC while recruiting candidates for various gazetted posts, the government has accepted the recommendations made by the P.C. Hota committee, including the one on constituting an interview board.

The committee said that the four members of the panel would include reputed academic administrators such as retired vice-chancellors of universities and retired professors of training institutes located in different parts of the country.

Yettinahole

A decision was taken to acquire 255.05 hectares in Western Ghats for expediting the execution of the Yettinahole project to ensure drinking water to drought-prone districts of southern Karnataka. Out of this, 171.23 hectares would be acquired from planters.