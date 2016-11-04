Though the State government has appointed Byndoor MLA, K. Gopal Poojary as Chairman of Karnataka Forest Development Corporation, and M.A. Gafoor as Chairman of Karantaka Minorities Development Corporation, neither of them is keen handling on their posts.

Mr. Poojary told The Hindu on Thursday that that he would concentrate on developing his constituency rather than assume the chairmanship of the Forest Develop Corporation. He had informed both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AICC General Secretary Oscar Fernandes about his decision.

“Ramanath Rai, Minister for Forests, Environment and Ecology, is doing a fine job in his Ministry. I have good relations with him and want to maintain it. I do not want go around merely planting saplings,” he said.

Mr. Poojary said that he had sought the chairmanship of Karnataka Road Development Corporation as this would have helped him develop roads and bridges in his constituency and other places. “It would have helped me to do something for the people. But it does not matter. I will concentrate on my constituency,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gafoor said that while he was not keen on assuming the chairmanship of the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation, he would consult the senior leaders of the party and act according to their advice.

Mr. Gafoor has held several posts in the Congress including being the President of Udupi District Congress Committee for 12 years and was also thrice the member of Zilla Panchayat.

Ramanath Rai, Minister for Forests, Environment and Ecology, is doing a fine job in his Ministry. I have good relations with him and want to maintain it.

K. Gopal Poojary

Byndoor MLA

K. Gopal Poojary was appointed Chairman of Karnataka Forest Development Corporation