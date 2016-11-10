MYSURU: Thirty nine persons suffered injuries when the private bus in which they were travelling overturned at Maradihundi Cross near Suttur village, about 20 km from Mysuru, on Thursday.

The passengers were on their way to Ummathur in Chamarajnagar district from Mysuru for a wedding when the mishap occurred.

The injured had been admitted to K.R. Hospital and JSS Hospitalhere. The condition of some injured persons is said to be serious.

Police sources said the bus was overcrowded and police officers from Biligere station have rushed to the hospitals to collect information on the cause of accident. Further details are awaited.