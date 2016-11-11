Thirty nine persons suffered injuries when the private bus in which they were travelling overturned at Maradihundi Cross near Suttur village, about 20 km from Mysuru, on Wednesday night.

The accident occurred when the passengers were on their way to Ummathur in Chamarajanagar district from Mysuru, after attending a wedding reception.

The injured have been admitted to K.R. Hospital and JSS Hospital here.

Police sources said the driver lost control of the bus and it skidded into a roadside trench and overturned. The bus was said to be overcrowded.

There were no serious injuries reported though many people were hurt, the Biligere police said.