There is a need for the existing burns ward in Victoria Hospital to be developed into an autonomous burns institute with more beds and the latest equipment to cater to the increasing number of burns cases, said Vimochana’s Donna Fernandes.

She said Bengaluru required a modern Burns Institute that can provide not just medical care but also holistic treatment to victims, including rehabilitation and the recording of statements of admitted cases.

“Burns care is primarily being considered as a medical challenge. But it requires a holistic approach,” she said.