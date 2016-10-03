‘River basin organisation comprising farmers and elected leaders better option’

The Cauvery dispute can only be solved through the formation of a river basin organisation comprising farmers’ representatives, as well as elected leaders of the State, rather than a bureaucracy-driven Cauvery Management Board, according to Rajendra Singh, water conservationist.

He was attending a workshop conducted by Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC) on the dispute here on Monday that saw the participation of farmers from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. “The (proposed) Board will not solve the long-term problems of the river or its sharing. Instead, an organisation whose mandate is democratic governance can look at conserving the river,” Mr. Singh said.

Despite a Supreme Court directive on the issue, the Karnataka government has objected to the formation of the proposed Board, which comprises a chairman, an irrigation engineer and an agro-economist.

Mr. Singh said it was imperative to have voices of civil society, including farmers and consumer groups, as well as MLAs and MPs. “The Cauvery family organisation (comprising farmers from both States) aims to do that but it is not taken seriously. Any organisation on this should be constitutional in nature,” he said, adding that he had suggested the formation of an river basin organisation during a recent meeting with Karnataka Ministers and MLAs.

The one-day meeting of stakeholders at ISEC aims to draw a consensus between the farmers to look at the Cauvery dispute from a non-political angle.