The fee for issuing building licences is likely to go up soon with the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) planning to revise the fee for handling construction debris. Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa told presspersons here on Thursday here that the fee will be revised based on the dimension of the property.
As of now, a nominal fee is being collected from property owners in this regard.
“With the debris generation going up, it was, therefore, resolved to collect charges suitably while issuing building plans,” the Mayor said.
