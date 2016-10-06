The Fire and Emergency personnel recovered the third body from under the debris of the building collapse at Bellandur. The body was recovered on Thursday morning around 5.30 a.m. The identity of the deceased - a male aged around 30 years - was given as Radha Nayak. His body was taken to Victoria hospital.

The rescue operation and clearing of the debris is still underway by rescue teams from fire and emergency services.

Meanwhile, seven others are recovering at Sakra World hospital. Of them, Rambabu, 18, has been put on ventilator. Dr. Bevin said his chances of survival are "fair." He suffered chest injuries and may require surgery for his limbs, the doctor said.

The other injured are: Harikrishna, 19, whose right leg got fractured, is likely to be discharged today. Maladri, 30 ,had fracture of bones in the foot. He is stable. Nagaraj, 25, had a fractured finger in his hand. Dipankar, 19, who had a torn ear, received plastic surgery. Accroding to the doctor, Maladri, Nagaraj and Dipankar will be under observation to see if there were any metabolic complications arising out of prolonged entrapment.

Two others were brought to the hospital today morning. Aditya, 27 and Bishnu Mehta, 22, were has suffered minor injuries. The police apparently said they were not trapped, but were working at the site.

A senior fire official said that it was unlikely that anybody was alive anymore. He said that rumours were rife about a woman trapped under the debris. "We are clearing all the debris just to ensure no one else is trapped inside," he added.