The Fire and Emergency personnel recovered another body from under the debris of the building collapse at Bellandur, taking the total death toll to 4. The body was recovered on Thursday morning around 5.30 a.m. The identity of the deceased - a male aged around 30 years - is yet to be ascertained, fire rescuers at the spot said.

The rescue operation and clearing of the debris is still underway by rescue teams from fire and emergency services.

A senior fire official said that it was unlikely that anybody was alive anymore. He said that rumours were rife about a woman trapped under the debris. "We are clearing all the debris just to ensure no one else is trapped inside," he added.