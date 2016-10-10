Buddhism is the only religion based on science, claimed Nataraj Budal, a scholar in Buddhist philosophy, here on Sunday. “This religion preaches what a scientist can. That is why Albert Einstein called Buddhism the only religion based on science,” he said.

Mr. Budal, who delivered a lecture during a seminar organised by Hassan district unit of the Samata Sainik Dal at Swabhimani Bhavan here on Sunday, said, “Any sane person can accept that there cannot be a human being who is untouchable. If you consult a bioscientist, he would also say the same thing. But the Hindu religion has created untouchables.”

In his lifetime, B.R. Ambedkar contributed to two constitutions, said Mr. Budal. One was the political constitution accepted by Parliament, while the other was a “cultural constitution” in the form of his writings and speeches. He accepted Buddhism and that act was also part of his cultural constitution. “Ambedkar, through his cultural constitution, showed the path of liberty to Dalits in the country. Even today, Dalits are slaughtered,” he said.