A 125-ft tall Buddha statue will be installed near Hatyal village in Basava Kalyan. It is estimated to cost Rs. 25 crore.

The Dr. Ambedkar Memorial Samiti and other organisations will erect the statue, seeking funds from donor agencies and Buddhist organisations around the world, Bhante Dhammanag, resident monk of the samiti, told presspersons here on Wednesday.

Sculptors from Sri Lanka and Thailand will be involved in the project. A donor has given away eight acres of land. The site will have a centre that will train students and believers in Buddhist philosophy.

District in-charge Minister Eshwar Khandre and Rajkumar Badole, Social Welfare Minister from Maharashtra, will lay the foundation stone on Sunday.