The former Chief Ministers B.S. Yeddyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, and the former Minister Basavaraj Horatti at the inauguration of the 17th State-level convention of hoteliers in Hubballi on Saturday

‘State tourism has potential to generate more revenue, but governments not giving enough thrust’

A day after Janata Dal (Secular) State president H.D. Kumaraswmay launched the campaign for the 2018 Assembly election with the ‘grihapravesh’ of his second home here, the former Chief Minister and BJP State unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa also sounded the poll bugle by promising hoteliers of a hotelier-friendly policy if he is voted to power.

Inaugurating the 17th State-level convention of the Karnataka Pradesh Hotel and Upahara Mandiragala Sangha and platinum jubilee celebrations of the Hubballi Hotels Association here on Saturday, he said that if his party came to power, tourism and hospitality industries would be developed as a model for the country.

Emphasising the contribution of the tourism and hospitality business in the growth of the economy, Mr. Yeddyurappa said that although tourism in the State had the potential to generate more revenue, enough thrust was not given by governments.

He claimed that the BJP had never harassed the people associated with the hospitality business.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar highlighted the need for hotel management schools in twin cities.

M. Rajendra, president of the sangha, said that although over two lakh people were employed by around 60,000 hotels in the State, they had not received enough support from the government. He even asked Mr. Yeddyurappa to keep the tourism portfolio with him if he was voted to power to help the industry.

Shobha Karandlaje, MP, said that although Karnataka had good scope in tourism development, lack of proper infrastructure had affected the industry.

Ganapathi Sachhidananda Swami of Avadhoota Datta Peetha, Mysuru; the former Minister Basavaraj Horatti, and Pralhad Joshi and Pratapsimha, MPs, were present.

As part of the convention, which will conclude on Sunday, stalls related to the hospitality industry have been set up. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will participate in the valedictory ceremony on Sunday.