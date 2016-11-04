As many as 14 students of an orphanage near the government polytechnic here had visitors who arrived with objects that brought smiles on their faces.

They had a great day last week when around 70 students from Shantiniketan School in the city decided to celebrate the festival of light, Deepavali, with underprivileged children to make the festival more meaningful for the latter.

“The school has been organising such events and major festivals are celebrated with underprivileged people or those largely neglected by society such as orphans or destitute,” said Shreeja Pratap, administrator of the school.

She said that for Deepavali , it was decided to bring some students to the orphanage to make them play and celebrate with children there.

She said that the school and the children contributed money to buy crackers, lamps, sweets and clothes for the children there.

“As an educational institution, it is our social and moral obligation to sensitise our students towards society and underprivileged children who surely expect something from society,” Ms. Pratap said.

Speaking to The Hindu , Sneha, a class nine student, said that she was extremely delighted to celebrate the festival with the children in the orphanage.

“It is normal for all of us to celebrate the festival with our family members, but with these children, it was surely a memorable experience,” she said.

Another student Sumit said that such an attempt was made to bridge the gap between normal and underprivileged children to make the latter feel that someone cares for them too.

Sham, a class four boy and resident of the orphanage, said that he was happy to play with children from other schools.

A native of Bihar, Sham’s father died long ago and his mother works in a private hospital here.