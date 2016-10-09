Members of various progressive organisations have demanded that the State government bring back the Mahabaleshwar temple in Gokarna under the jurisdiction of the Department of Muzrai.

K.P. Sripal, secretary, Namma Hakku Vedike, said at a press conference here on Saturday, that State government’s decision in 2009 to denotify the temple from the control of Department of Muzrai and hand over its administration to Sri Ramachandrapura Mutt has been questioned in the court.

Mr. Sripal said that according to an estimate, the revenue of the temple, that includes money donated by devotees as kanike is more than Rs. 10 crore a year. To maintain transparency related to financial transactions and administration of the temple, it should remain under the control of the State government, he said.

‘Against democracy’

Speaking on the occasion, Parameshwar Dugur, of Karnataka Dalita Sangharsha Samiti, urged the State government not to hand over any religious institution, under the jurisdiction of the department, to mutts in future as the practice is against the principles of democracy and rule of law.

Social activist Kabase Ashokmurthy was present at the conference.

