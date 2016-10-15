Naturopathy camp

Oriolus Scientific Yoga and Naturopathy Research Centre will set up a stall in the Mysuru exhibition grounds at 3 p.m. on Saturday. D.R. Vijayakumar, chairman of the centre, said in a statement that the idea behind setting up the stall is to spread awareness among people about naturopathy and its efficacy in treating various diseases. Ramakrishne Gowda, joint director of the District Industries Centre, will inaugurate the stall. N.M.

Shashi Kumar, CEO of the Karnataka Exhibition Authority, will be the chief guest.

— Staff Correspondent