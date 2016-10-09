Young scientists, from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. (BRICS), visited JSW Steel plant at Toranagal in the district recently.

The delegates went round the plant to get a technical know-how of the working of a steel plant. The delegates also got to interact with the technical experts of JSW Steel.

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director — JSW Group, delivered a video messages to all the delegates and spoke about how JSW believed in growth by exploiting knowledge in its key processes which helped it to be on top ten companies in the world in merely two decades existence.

The delegates also visited Hampi.