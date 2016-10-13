good turnout:A timely breather from the Cauvery protests and back-to-back holidays changed things, with tourists flooding Mysuru for the Dasara finale.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

The sudden surge in visitors for the Dasara finale clearly showed the tourism potential of Mysuru Dasara, stakeholders said on Thursday.

With the Cauvery row casting a shadow over the festivities during the first few days, when the footfall was pegged at moderate, there were fears that the turnout would be low on the final days as well. However, as the grand finale neared, the footfall picked up, with the expectations of the organisers and the tourism sector defied on the final day.

A timely breather from the Cauvery protests and back-to-back holidays changed things, with tourists flooding the city for the finale.

However, compared to previous years, there were fewer tourists from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. But travellers from other States visited in large numbers, said sources in the tourism industry.

Tourism potential

Many stakeholders feel that Mysuru Dasara has enormous tourism potential and needs to be tailored to attract more visitors. They believe that an authority exclusively for planning and executing Dasara programmes is the way to ‘Brand Dasara’ and market Mysuru as an international tourist destination.

B.S. Prashanth, president of Mysore Travel Mart, said, “We wondered where the crowd was when the festivities took off. But we did not anticipate such a turnout in the last three days. This is the strength of Mysuru Dasara.”

Reiterating his suggestion to establish a permanent authority for Dasara, he asked, “When the festivities can draw so much crowd when they are planned in one month, imagine what will happen if they are planned months in advance, with organised promotion in India and abroad?”

He added that if people familiar with the festivities are at the helm of the organising committee, it would add value at the planning stage. This year, new activities such as ‘heli tourism’ and 3D mapping shows are said to have made a big impact.

