The ambitious plan to sell Bengaluru as a tourism destination will take off by November-end with a ‘Cubbon circuit’ in all likelihood.

The Tourism Department had set up a 10-member Bengaluru Tourism Advisory Committee to prepare an action plan for creating ‘Brand Bengaluru’ and explore the tourism potential in the city.

Tourism Minister Priyank Kharge has said Cubbon Park will be the anchor out of which the circuit will span out to other activities such as tree identification, bird-watching, and a tour of the Venkatappa Art Gallery and the museums.