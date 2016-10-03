Bidar police have registered a missing boy complaint stating that a 10th standard student went missing from the city on September 27.

Somnath Karabasayya Mathpati of Gadavanti village in Humnabad taluk, a student of Guru Nanak High School near the district stadium, was living in Bidar with his parents.

He left home saying that he was going to school and has not returned. Any one who has any information about him could inform the police or the parents on Ph: 9902093222 / 9241198555, said a release.