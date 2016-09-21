BSF officials visiting a site in Aurad taluk in Bidar district on Monday. Bhagwant Khuba, MP, is seen.— PHOTO: GOPICHAND T.

A team led by Pavanjeet Singh Sandhu, Inspector-General of Special Operations, Border Security Force, visited Bidar and held a meeting with Assistant Commissioner Venkat Raja and Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam to look for a suitable site for a Central Armed Police Forces training centre.

The Union government has expressed interest in setting up a Central Armed Forces training centre in Bidar district, MP Bhagwant Khuba, who was present in the meeting, said here on Monday.

The Union government will set up the training centre by investing Rs. 800 crore, if the State government were to give it around 400 acres of land, Mr. Khuba told The Hindu . It will create a lot of job opportunities.

The officers showed Mr. Sandhu and Mr. Khuba around 300 acres of land near Hedgapur in Aurad taluk.

Mr. Raja described the details of the location to Mr. Sandhu.

Mr. Khuba’s said that he had approached the Ministry of Home Affairs requesting it to set up a training centre of a Central Armed Police Force in the backward district. “I met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh during his Vikas Parva rally in Bidar on June 3, and had obtained an assurance from him,” Mr. Khuba said.

The MP’s office released copies of a letter by Mr. Sandhu to the State government expressing interest in setting up the centre. The Ministry of Home Affairs plans to set up a Reserve Battalion Key Location Points / training centres in some select districts.

In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Bengaluru, Mr. Sandhu has said that if the district administration were to identify suitable land, he would inform the Ministry of Home Affairs to take further action.