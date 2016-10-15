The release of the Kannada novel ‘Pretambhattara Nintillaru’ by K. Radhakrishna and its Tulu version will be held at Sahitya Bhavan in Dharwad on Saturday at 10.30 a.m.. President of the Zilla Kannada Sahitya Parishat Lingaraj Angadi said that the function was being held in association with Sapna Book House and writer, critic Giraddi Govindraj would release the book.

Rapid chess

“Indrali School of Life Skill’, has organised a Rapid Chess Tournament at its premise at Byahatti Plot in Hubballi on Sunday at 9 a.m. The tournament will be held in the categories of Under-9, U-11, U-13 and U-15 and a special Under-7 category. For details contact Shrinivas Indrali (9738314414, 8088602020).

RSS march

As part of ‘Vijayadashami celebrations’, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has organised a ‘Pathasanchalan’ on Sunday at 3.45 p.m. The event will originate and conclude with a public function at Nehru Stadium. Former Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Tax Govindappa Goudappagol will be the guest and RSS Pramukh Govind will be the speaker, a release said.