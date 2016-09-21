The nine-day National Book Fair in Kalaburagi is attracting many book lovers as leading publishers and retail outlets are setting up stalls displaying more than 12,000 titles of varied subjects and languages.

The fair, organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) and inaugurated in Nutan Vidyala Education Society’s ground on September 17, is drawing huge crowds of general public and students.

Prominent among those who have put up their stalls are the National Book Trust, where books in different languages on varied subjects were on sale at highly subsidised rates.

The stalls put up by the Sahitya Academy, Sapna Book House, India Book House (IBH), Navakarnataka publications and others stole the limelight with a rich collection of books ranging from biographies to works of well-known writers such as Rabindranath Tagore, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, K.V. Puttappa (Kuvempu), and other leading authors.