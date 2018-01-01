Bommanahalli Gram Panchayat members kidnapped

more-in

Five members of Bommanahalli Gram Panchayat in Sindgi taluk of Vijayapura district, including four women, were kidnapped, reportedly at gun point, by unidentified persons at Durgabetta near Anegundi in Koppal district during the early hours of Sunday. The kidnapped five along with their family were on a tour and had reached the Durgabetta on Saturday evening.

To avoid cold, the women members chose to sleep in the vehicle, while the others slept on the temple premises.

At around 4 a.m., some unidentified persons, brandishing a revolver, took away the members, including the driver, in the vehicle.

Later, the driver was dropped at Herur village.

Meanwhile, the names of the abducted members were given as Shivamma Havalagi, Sharanamma Biradar, Sridevi Pujari, Sashikala Doddamani and Shivanna Doddamani.

Enquiries revealed that Shivamma Havalagi, panchayat president, had organised the tour of her supporters in the wake of a no-confidence motion moved against her. Fresh elections were likely to be held shortly.

The family members have lodged a complaint with the Gangavati Rural Police accusing members of the rival group in the panchayat of the crime.

“A case has been registered. We are investigating,” Anup Shetty, Superintendent of Police, told The Hindu.