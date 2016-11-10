Anil’s body surfaced at the reservoir in the wee hours of Thursday, four days after he drowned

Four days after two actors drowned during the shooting of the climax scenes of the movie Masti Gudi, actor Anil Kumar’s body surfaced at T.G. Halli reservoir in the wee hours of Thursday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) who resumed the search operation found the body floating on the surface at around 5 .30 am using high voltage flash lights.

The post-mortem will be held at the spot in the presence of the tahsildar . Anil’s brother Harish said that the body would be cremated at around 3 p.m. after keeping it to public view in his residence in Kadrehalli.

Duniya Vijay, the hero of the film Masti Gudi, who had a narrow escape during the shooting, has requested the people gathering at the dam not to take photos of the bodies. This request came after a few members of the public shared photographs of Uday’s body on social media and chat apps. Cine actor Jaggesh also made a request on Twitter not to post the photos of the bodies of the drowned actors.

The operations of NDRF and SDRF continued in search for one Yellaiah, who is feared to have drowned in the lake on Tuesday while operations were on. Tavarekere police are also collecting information about Yellaiah’s whereabouts. According to the police, Yellaiah had come to the locality with a friend to watch search operations. He is missing since Tuesday.