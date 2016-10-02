An aged person, who went missing from an old age home run by Sringeri Mutt in Sringeri on September 22, was found dead in Tunga River near Sringeri town on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as B.S. Mruthyunjaya Rao (76). His son Girish had filed a missing complaint with Sringeri police.

The family members had noticed his shirt, an umbrella and his shoes on the banks of the river. However, the body was traced only on Saturday, eight days after he went missing. Sringeri police said the body was in decomposed state. His family members, residents of Bhadravati in Shivamogga district, reached the town and identified his body.

Mr. Girish, in his statement to the police, said he had no doubts about his father’s death and suspected that he must have committed suicide. Sringeri Police have registered an unnatural death case.