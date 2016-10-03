An elderly person, who went missing from an old age home run by Sringeri Mutt in Sringeri on September 22, was found dead in Tunga River on Saturday. The deceased is B.S. Mruthyunjaya Rao (76). His son Girish had filed a missing complaint with the Sringeri police.

The deceased’s family members had noticed his shirt, an umbrella and shoes on the river bank. However, the body was traced only on Saturday, eight days after he had gone missing.

The Sringeri police said the body was in a decomposed state. His family members, residents of Bhadravati in Shivamogga district, reached the town and identified his body.

Mr. Girish, in his statement to the police, said he suspected that his father may have committed suicide. The police have registered a case of an unnatural death.