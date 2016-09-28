SP orders inquiry into allegations made against police

Following three days of intensive search, the body of the 42-year-old KSRTC bus conductor Devadas was found two kilometres away from the place he had jumped into the Kumaradhara River in Kukke Subramanya.

On Sunday morning, Devadas jumped from the Kukke Subramnaya bound KSRTC bus while it was going slowly on the bridge across the Kumaradhara River. Devadas has written in the waybill that he was sad over an altercation with a bus commuter. While the commuter claimed she had given Rs. 500, Devadas said the passenger had given Rs. 100. The two took their dispute to the Kadaba police, who sent them away after a compromise.

Expert divers and personnel from Fire and Emergency Services on Wednesday found the body of Devadas around noon. The body has been taken to a nearby government hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Devadas’s son Pavan has accused Kadaba police of humiliating his father, who has had a blemish-less record in his 22 years of service. Devadas had bagged the best conductor award last year. The Kadaba police have denied the allegation and said they helped the two parties arrive at a compromise in less than ten minutes.

Superintendent of Police Bhushan Gulabrao Borase said he has asked Additional Superintendent of Police C.B.Vedamurthy to inquire into the allegations against Kadaba police.