Tourist boats will start ferrying passengers to St. Mary’s Island, which is 6.5 km from Malpe harbour in Udupi, from Saturday.

More amenities to be provided on the popular island

Tourist boat services to St. Mary’s Island from Malpe harbour here will begin on Saturday. The palm fringed St. Mary’s Island, a popular tourist destination and a 30-minute boat ride from Malpe beach, has basalt rock formations jutting out in different shapes. It was declared as a national geological monument by the Geological Survey of India in 1979.

Tourist boat facility to the island had been banned for the last four months owing to the monsoon season from May 15 to September 15. However, since the sea was rough, the ban got extended for another 15 days.

Under the tourist boat facility, there will be three private boats to St. Mary’s Island. While the capacity of one boat is 100 passengers, the capacity of the other two boats is 75 and 55 each.

The tourist boat facility will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. But a boat to the St. Mary’s Island can operate only if it has a minimum of 30 passengers. “But there will be two services — one at 10.30 a.m. and another 3.30 p.m., where we will carry passengers even if there are less than 30,” said Ganesh Amin, owner of Rajarajeshwari tourist boat.

These boats are equipped with life jacket and first aid facilities. The tickets are priced at Rs. 150 per adult and Rs. 100 per child. But these three private boats will not operate if the weather is inclement.

Facilities

Meanwhile, more facilities are being provided at the St. Mary’s Island. Three food stalls with temporary structures will be set up there shortly. This would do away with the necessity of carrying food to the island.

“The food stalls will be ready in about 10 days. We will also put up some reclining chairs with umbrellas for the tourists to relax and enjoy the beauty of the island and the sea,” said Sudesh Shetty, head of a private agency supervising the upkeep of the island.

‘Zero waste’

It will be promoted as a ‘Zero Waste Island’ where the tourists would be told to pay a deposit of Rs. 10 while entering the island and a sticker will be stuck to all plastic and other material brought by them.

“If they return with all the items, they will get the deposit back,” Mr. Shetty said.

The construction of a waiting lounge at the island was expected to be completed shortly. A few solar lamps, with CCTV cameras, would also be installed to improve security at the island.