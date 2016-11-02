District administration officers removed a board with a portrait of Tipu Sultan in Markhal village in Bidar taluk on Tuesday, after some villagers complained that it was put up illegally and could cause communal tension.

The police rushed to the village after someone called the police control room that unidentified miscreants had put up the board by the roadside.

A team from Janawada police station spoke to different groups of people there.

Farmer’s land

They noted that the land belonged to a farmer Kallappa Shivaraj and that the board had been put up without any permission from the gram panchayat or other government bodies.

They suspected that the board could lead to communal tension.

The farmer requested the police to remove the board.

Officers then removed the board and submitted a report to the Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari.