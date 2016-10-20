Doctors and medical officers have collected blood samples from suspected dengue patients in Surpur.

A team of doctors from the Surpur taluk hospital and officials of the Health Department, on Tuesday, rushed to Waganagera village in Surpur taluk and took blood samples from four patients, including a woman and a minor boy, who were reportedly suffering from suspected dengue, and sent them to the district hospital in Yadgir for medical examination.

According to sources, these four patients were given medical treatment at a private hospital in Kalaburagi recently and doctors suspected that they may be suffering from dengue, after examination.

“The condition of these patients is normal but they seemed to be suffering from mild fever when we visited them. Therefore, blood samples from them were drawn and sent for examination,” R.V. Naik, Surpur Taluk Health Officer, told The Hindu over phone on Wednesday.

Dr. Naik said that reports are likely to reach by Thursday morning.

A team of doctors and paramedical staff have been kept ready with adequate medicines at the primary health centre at Pet Ammapur village, under which Waganagera village comes, to attend to the patients.