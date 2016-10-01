The Rotary Club of Venugram will be holding a ‘Mega Blood Donation Camp’ on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), with the theme ‘Share a little, care a little’. It hopes to collect 1,000 units of blood from donors to be distributed to Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, Mahaveer Blood Bank, and KLE Hospital.

The event, sponsored by Oriental Insurance Company, Belagavi divisional office, will be held at Mahaveer Bhavan from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be 30 to 50 beds at the camp, which will be managed by six doctors and medical staff. The donors will be given breakfast and energy drinks.

Club president Vikram Jain and event chairman D.B. Patil said one of the objectives of the camp is to raise awareness on the importance of safe blood donation, particularly in rural areas.