The rally taken out by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) as part of its black day protest was marked by minor violence and mild caning by police and security personnel when miscreants removed a few Kannada buntings and threw stones at a few road-side shops at two places here on Tuesday.

The procession was led by MES leaders, including Sambhaji Patil, MLA representing Belagavi South Assembly constituency, Malojirao Ashtekar, Deepak Dalvi, former MLA Manohar Kinekar and others.

The rally, organised as a parallel to Rajyotsava celebrations on the other side of the city, was in protest against inclusion of Marathi-dominated towns and villages, including Belagavi city, in Karnataka, and in support of transfer of Bidar, Bhalki, Nippani, Belagavi, Khanapur, Karwar and more than 800 villages and towns along the boundary to Maharashtra.

The MES leaders and workers came out in black T shirts, with black tilak on their foreheads, carrying black and saffron flags. Shiva Sena leaders and workers from Kolhapur and Sangli districts of Maharashtra also participated in the rally.

Tension

Trouble started when some MES supporters removed a few buntings and made an attempt to damage a makeshift pandal put up by a Kannada organisation at Kukeru Chowk in Khade Bazaar area in Shahpur in old Belagavi as the rallyists were proceeding further from Shivaji Garden. Some miscreants also threw stones at few road-side shops. One of them was detained for some time.

But, timely action by the Assistant Commissioner of Police and his team of officers and police personnel showing sufficient restraint helped save the situation going out of control. Mr. Sambhaji Patil also appealed to the workers against going unruly.

Later, as the procession was close to Maratha Mandir, some miscreants from among those in the procession created fresh tension by throwing stones at a showroom near Basaveshwara Circle (Goaves), forcing the owners to pull down the shutters.

The police and security guards of the showroom thrashed a few and chased away the miscreants.

Also, many an eyebrow was raised as one of the participants in the rally was openly sporting what is believed to be an airgun. He was among the group riding on horses.

Some attributed the trouble to Shiv Sena workers brought here from the neighbouring districts, which charge the police are investigating now.

At a public meeting held at the end of the rally, Mr. Sambhaji Patil and Deepak Pawar, a faculty member teaching politics and civics at Mumbai University, Mumbai, Mr. Ashtekar, Mr. Dalvi, Mr. Kinekar and Kolhapur district Shiv Sena president Vijay Devane stressed on the need for unity in the MES till the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the ongoing boundary dispute.

Dr. Pawar advised the MES not to fully depend on Maharashtra to carry forward its struggle and keept fighting against the anti-Marathi measures of the State government. He said that all those Marathi speaking families in the boundary areas were essentially “Marathi”, irrespective of their religion, caste or political affiliations vis-à-vis the boundary dispute.

Mr. Devane threatened that the entire Maharashtra would retaliate even if one stone was thrown at any of the Marathi-speaking populace in Belagavi. They also protested against the State government enforcing Kannada language in administration in Marathi-dominated areas.

‘Silent protest’

Interestingly, Mayor Sarita Viraj Patil and MES-affiliated councillors in the city corporation observed a “silent protest” from dawn to dusk.

Ms. Patil and others, as a mark of solidarity, kept a black ribbon tied around their mouth throughout the day to protest against the alleged injustice in the form of including areas dominated by Marathi-speaking linguistic communities in Karnataka during the reorganisation of States.