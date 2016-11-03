Members of the BJP Yuva Morcha took out a protest rally and staged a demonstration in front of the deputy commissioner’s office, opposing the State government’s decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti.

The protesters later submitted a memorandum at the deputy commissioner’s office addressed to Governor Vajubhai Vala. The memorandum stated that vested interests were trying to portray Tipu Sultan as a patriot who fought against the British for freedom. However, history showed that Tipu Sultan fought against the British solely to protect his kingdom. Moreover, Tipu Sultan was responsible for the forceful conversion of a large number of Hindus. Unfortunately, the Congress government was trying to appease a particular community and garner votes, by celebrating Tipu Jayanti. The direction celebrate Tipu Jayanti in all governments office ought to be condemned, they said.

During one such event last year, violence had erupted in several areas. The State government should ban Tipu Jayanti and ensure law and order prevails in society, they said.