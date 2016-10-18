Members of the Hassan district BJP Yuva Morcha took out a protest march here on Monday condemning the murder of Rudresh, an RSS worker who was allegedly killed in Bengaluru on Sunday.

BJP workers, led by Nagesh H.N, district president of the morcha, took out the march and submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner demanding immediate arrest of the accused. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nagesh said that the State government had failed to take strict measures to stop such attacks.

“In the past, RSS volunteer Dilip was attacked at Mutyala Nagar and another volunteer Phaneendra was assaulted in Vidyaranyapura of Bengaluru. The police failed to arrest those involved in the attacks. We demand immediate arrest of all those involved in such incidents,” he added.