MYSURU, November 7, 2016
Updated: November 7, 2016 05:37 IST

BJP worker’s death: Probe hinges on post-mortem report

  Special Correspondent
J. Ravi was found deadon Friday night.
Even as the State BJP leaders are terming the death of party functionary and RSS activist J. Ravi near Periyapatna in Mysuru district as ‘murder with a political motive’, the police are awaiting the post-mortem report which is expected in a day or two.

The course of investigation largely hinges on the autopsy report in the wake of contradictions of the cause of death. According to the police, the circumstantial evidence from the spot where the body was found outside Magali village on Friday night points finger at a “possible mishap”.

A spot inspection by the motor vehicle inspector from the Transport Department was conducted to corroborate whether there was a mishap since Ravi was returning home on his scooter from Periyapatna town.

Superintendent of Police Ravi D. Channannavar told The Hindu that two probe teams are working independently on the case. “Both teams are working in coordination and consolidating inputs to piece together information gathered ahead of the post-mortem report.”

Mr. Ravi said the report from the MV inspector was also awaited.

“Until the post mortem and MV inspection report reaches us, our teams will continue investigating the case with available inputs. The doubts put forth by the family members and the BJP leaders are being investigated. In the meantime, background data of the deceased is being collected, besides verifying his call records,” he said. However, nobody had been questioned in connection with the case so far, he added.

