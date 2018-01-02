BJP workers come to blows over posters

more-in

Ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Parivarthana Yatra in Tarikere town, which is scheduled for Tuesday, internal differences within the party came to the fore on Monday. Supporters of the former MLA D.S. Suresh and the party’s district backward classes wing president H.M. Gopikrishna had an argument and came to blows on Monday over the display of posters of their leaders.

Both are strong contenders for the BJP ticket from Tarikere Assembly constituency. Supporters of Mr. Gopikrishna had put up posters and banners inviting party workers for the Parivarthana rally at the open air theatre in town.

A few posters carrying Mr. Gopikrishna’s photos were allegedly removed on Sunday night. On Monday, Mr. Gopikrishna’s supporters picked an argument with the supporters of Mr. Suresh at the programme venue. They came to blows and a few chairs placed for Tuesday’s programme were broken in the melee.

BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa and others are to participate in the rally.