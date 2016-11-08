Investigating officers suspect that illicit relationship led the murder of Sunil Shivarj Dongre, in Sonal village in Aurad taluk.

Police dismiss the allegation made by BJP leaders like MLA Prabhu Chauhan who are saying the victim was a party worker and was killed for political reasons.

Mr. Dongre, 35, a farmer and businessman, was killed by unidentified miscreants near the village school on Monday. “He was drunk and was returning from a friend’s house. He got a call on his mobile phone when some one invited him to come to the school. He was hacked to death,” a police officer involved in the investigations said.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam visited the spot on Monday.

A case has been registered at the Kamal Nagar police station.