Activists from the Minorities Wing of the Shivamogga District Congress Committee (SDCC) staged a protest in the city on Friday alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre was trying to enforce a uniform civil code.

In a memorandum submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, the protesters have said that the affidavit submitted by the Union Government to the Supreme Court recently on the case related to triple talaaq is an effort by the former to interfere in Muslim personal law and enforce a uniform civil code. The affidavit was submitted in a unilateral manner and the Centre did not consult with the members of Muslim community over the issue.

The enforcement of the uniform civil code and the interference in Muslim personal law is against the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India to practice religion of choice. The personal laws are based on the scriptures and customs of the Muslim community and the Centre should not interfere with them, the protesters said.

In the memorandum, the protesters said cases of divorce are rare among Muslims when compared to other religions and added that there are ample provisions to protect the rights of women in Muslim personal law. The affidavit submitted by the Centre is part of the agenda of the BJP to enforce a uniform civil code in a unilateral manner, the protesters held.