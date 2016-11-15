The Bharatiya Janata Party will raise the alleged browsing of an objectionable video by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanvir Sait, at the upcoming legislature session in Belagavi, but not at the cost of issues haunting the common man, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar has said.

He said at a press conference here on Monday that the focus of the session would be drought, Mahadayi dispute, and issues concerning north Karnataka region. The party would also raise Mr. Sait’s issue and press for his resignation.

Condemning Mr. Sait for lodging a complaint against the staff of the news channel which aired the news story, Mr. Shettar said that it was blackmailing.

“He is also alleging conspiracy behind this episode. But, he has to explain who was conspiring against him, if it is the media or his political opponents,” he said.

According to Mr. Shettar, Mr. Sait had tarnished the image of the department. He should have stepped down the moment allegations were levelled against him.

Otherwise, the Chief Minister should have had dropped him from the Council of Ministers, he added.