BJP to launch ‘Mahadayi rath yatra’

The BJP, keen to wriggle out of the political mess surrounding the Mahadayi issue ahead of elections, has now decided to take out a rath yatra in four northern districts of the State to “create awareness” among farmers about what the party has done on the inter-State row over sharing of waters. The letter by Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa, saying he was ready for talks over the sharing of waters, set off a chain of events ultimately embarrassing the party.

Farmers of north Karnataka had started a dharna before the BJP office demanding that Mr. Yeddyurappa deliver on the promise of ensuring release of water.

According to sources, the yatra is expected to be launched sometime in January after the closure of the ongoing Parliament session. It will be taken out in the districts of Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, and Bagalkot, and would be led by local leaders, especially those from the party’s farmers’ wing, they said.

“The aim is to counter the campaign by the Congress against the BJP,” a prominent party leader said. He maintained that the party has “done its best” with respect to the Mahadayi issue by getting Mr. Parrikar to write a letter indicating his willingness to consider Karnataka’s request on release of water for drinking.

However, some other leaders in the party feel Mr. Yeddyurappa could have handled the issue “in a more diplomatic manner” rather than make tall promises using the letter.

Amit Shah to set agenda for next two months

BJP National president Amit Shah, who is arriving in Bengaluru on an one-day visit on Sunday, is expected to chalk out the agenda for the party for the next two months.

A prominent leader in the BJP told The Hindu that Mr. Shah would decide on the nature of programmes, including campaigns and conventions to be taken up by the party in the next two months. He would also review the progress achieved by various legislators, MPs and functionaries, who had been assigned with specific tasks related to monitoring the party’s organisational works in different Assembly constituencies, the leader said. He will again return to the State on January 10 to attend a convention to be held in Chitradurga as part of the BJP’s ongoing Parivarthana Yatra.