BJP leaders took out a padayatra demanding quick release of crop loss compensation here on Saturday.

They walked from the Guru Nanak Gate to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They shouted slogans against the Congress government. Shobha Karandlaje, party leader and former Minister, participated in the padayatra.

Their demands include release of Rs. 25,000 per acre of crop loss, complete compensation to those who lost houses in the recent floods and other pro-farmer measures.

MP Bhagwant Khuba, MLC Raghunath Malkapure, MLA Prabhu Chauhan, district party unit president Shailendra Beldale, former MLA Prakash Khandre, leaders D.K. Sidram, Babu Wali, Shivaraj Gandage, Ishwar Singh Thakur and others were present.

Portraits of Ambedkar and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya adorned the backdrop of the executive committee meeting’s venue.