The State executive committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party will meet here for two days from October 3 and discuss the Cauvery and Mahadayi disputes.

Suresh C. Angadi, MP, told presspersons here on Tuesday that the meeting would analyse the failures of the Congress government in the State and the achievements of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.

Party leaders and workers would reach out to the people and inform them about the pro-people measures taken by the Centre and the anti-people policies of the Congress government.

He said that the welfare programmes planned by the Centre for the backward classes and Dalits to mark the birth centenary of Deendayal Upadhyay and B.R. Ambedkar would be taken up for discussion too.

BJP State secretary Ravi Kumar said that Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Niramala Sitharaman would inaugurate the meeting at Dharamanath Bhavan. Union Ministers from Karnataka such as Ananth Kumar, D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Ramesh Jigajinagi, former Union Ministers and legislators, and heads of BJP’s frontal organisations would participate.

BJP national organising secretary Ram Lal would address the delegates on October 4. He said a separate session would be held for morcha units to discuss the steps to strengthen the party apparatus and units at grass-roots level with the objective of defeating the Congress in the next Assembly elections in the State.

Thereafter, Mr. Ram Lal would address the meeting of district-executive committees of Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad at Hubballi on October 5.

